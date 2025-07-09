The three changes Sarina Wiegman made to rescue England’s Women’s Euro 2025 campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England thrashed the Netherlands to keep their Euro 2025 campaign alive as the holders responded to the threat of elimination with a superb performance.

The Lionesses could have become the first European champions to be eliminated from the group stage had they followed their 2-1 loss to France with another defeat.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side thrived under the pressure of a knockout game, with two goals from Lauren James firing England to a huge win over a strong Dutch team.

Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone scored the other goals, which puts England in a great position to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales on Sunday.

Here’s how England bounced back from defeat to stay alive at Euro 2025.

‘Traditional’ England play direct

By choice, Sarina Wiegman doesn’t often reveal too much in her pre-match press conferences. But while maintaining that she was not concerned about the “consequences” of defeat to the Netherlands, the England head coach did give away something about her gameplan, and how she wanted to exploit the spaces behind the Netherlands defence.

That’s exactly what England did. There was no hesitation about going long to Alessia Russo or Lauren Hemp, with Keira Walsh in particular looking to immediately play a pass over the defence when she had time to turn. England must have spotted a weakness in how the Netherlands defend crosses, because they also persisted with aiming diagonal balls towards the back post, creating a couple of dangerous moments for Russo.

Of course, England almost stole an equaliser against France by switching up their style of play in the final 15 minutes and going long. After that match, Georgia Stanway said they had to be “proper England” and go back to playing a “traditional” game from the start. In contrast, the Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker spoke pre-match about how their unwavering commitment to “total Football” was almost as important as winning.

England, evidently, did not have the same concerns. That’s not to say there was a lack of skill, though. Take Hannah Hampton’s drilled pass to Russo, which showed how technically gifted the England goalkeeper is, as a result of playing as an outfielder until the age of 14 as well as her upbringing in Spain. Quite fitting on a night where England were able to mix it up.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Fixing the midfield and releasing Lauren James

Wiegman said she did not regret her starting line-up against France and her decision to play James at the top of her midfield, but the fact the head coach rectified that at the first opportunity just showed how much of an unnecessary gamble it was.

England’s shape against the Netherlands was so much better after Wiegman brought Ella Toone back into midfield. It gave England a willing runner in behind from central areas and England benefitted greatly from Walsh and Stanway having more support. Overall, England were far sharper and hungrier in midfield, winning the second balls that they were so often late to against France. Toone, who had a point to prove after being dropped against France, encapsulated that approach.

That isn’t to criticise James, because actually the England forward looked as if she had been released by being moved back to the right wing. It's such a more natural fit, given the almost unique shape James can put on her crosses and passes when cutting onto her left foot. There’s the devastating power, as well, as James made sure was on full display as she thumped England into the lead from the edge of the box.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Adjusting the defence in unexpected switch

The most unexpected change of all, especially as it was only revealed when England lined up at kick-off. After she was torn to shreds by Delphine Cascarino in the France match, Wiegman moved Jess Carter into centre-back and brought Alex Greenwood outside to left back. It was the first time England had played with a back four of Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Carter and Greenwood, in that order, since the 0-0 draw against the USA last year.

Funnily enough, that was the last time England had kept a clean sheet against a top international team before beating Netherlands 4-0, and this was a complete transformation in terms of defensive resilience from the France defeat. There, England struggled in their one-on-one defending, particularly on the wings Against the Netherlands, Carter also had to face a dangerous one-on-one situation, this time against Vivianne Miedema in a central position.

But Carter was flawless, limiting Miedema to just eight touches in the first half, then handling the pace of Lineth Beerensteyn in the second. Across the back four, England were front-footed and tenacious. And with Greenwood also looking at home and bringing a naturally left-footed played at left back, Wiegman has appeared to found the right defensive performance at last.