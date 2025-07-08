Michelle Agyemang aims to forge her own path after solid start to England career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England forward Michelle Agyemang is eager to carve out her own distinctive identity after bursting onto the scene in spectacular style.

The 19-year-old Arsenal striker announced her arrival with a goal 41 seconds after coming off the bench for her senior debut in April’s Nations League loss to Belgium, and earned her second cap late on in the Lionesses’ Euro 2025-opening defeat to France on Saturday.

Though the cameo was short, Agyemang made a big impression, sparking life into an England attack that, until Keira Walsh’s 87th-minute goal, had not registered a single shot on target, at times looking like she might equalise and make it two international goals in as many appearances.

“In terms of mirroring my game, I think I want to be a unique player,” Agyemang said. “Obviously there’s things I take from other people, but I want to be my own type of player and bring my own type of input to the game.”

The teenager’s trajectory might have looked different had her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo not been forced to withdraw from that Nations League squad.

Agyemang, the youngest player in manager Sarina Wiegman’s squad, was drafted in as a replacement, and opened her England account two days after her first senior call-up.

The buzz already building in north London has spread to the national set-up, and Agyemang is quickly becoming an expert at handling the hype.

She said: “To be fair, for me, in terms of pressure, I think most of the pressure comes from myself,” she said. “I don’t try to listen to the noise.”

Aygemang recently returned to her parent club following a loan spell with Brighton. In Switzerland, she has leaned on Russo, describing her Arsenal and England team-mate as “so consistent in the way she plays, the way she trains, and you see it on the pitch”.

She is also a big fan of Lauren James, calling the Chelsea forward “one of the most technically gifted players I have ever seen”.

England know Wednesday’s Netherlands encounter is likely to be a must-win if they want to keep their European title defence alive.

On Saturday, Wiegman, who Agyemang describes as “like a mum to us almost… who has put a lot of trust in me” told the forward to “just go and change the game” in her major tournament debut.

It was a mission – even without a goal – she arguably accomplished, making a case for playing time in their critical second group-stage encounter, though Agyemang is grateful for whatever experience she can get.

She added: “It’s easy to look at the time and think there’s not enough time left – that’s the beauty of the game. It only takes 10 seconds to make an impact.”