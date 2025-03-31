Sam Kerr rejoins Matildas after racial harassment case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Kerr will rejoin the Matildas squad this week after being cleared of racially harassing a police officer.

The 31-year-old, a star striker for Australia and Chelsea, admitted she called a Metropolitan Police officer “stupid and white” at Twickenham Police Station after a night out in London in 2023.

However, she denied the comment amounted to racially aggravated harassment.

Kerr was found not guilty in February.

Football Australia reportedly only learned of the charge from media reports in March 2024, well after Kerr helped the Matildas to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.

She has not played in over a year after injuring her ACL during a training camp in Morocco.

Kerr met with senior officials last week and, in a joint statement released on Monday, Football Australia’s board said there was no cause for disciplinary action against her.

open image in gallery Sam Kerr at Twickenham Police Station, where she called an officer ‘stupid and white’ ( Crown Prosecution Services/PA Wire )

“I want to express my sincere regret for how events unfolded,” Kerr said in the statement.

“I recognise that leadership means being mindful of our actions both on and off the pitch.

“I’m proud of the Matildas, the role I have played as a member of that team, and everything we stand for, and I’m committed to learning from this experience.”

FA Chairman Anter Isaac said the off-field episode should not overshadow Kerr’s contribution to the game.

“Knowing how Sam feels about the events, along with the additional context we’ve learned, has added vital perspective that the general public may not be aware of,” Isaac said.

"Setting aside those difficulties, this one incident should not offset the incredible contributions she has made, both publicly and privately, on and off the field – for more than 15 years.”

Chelsea consented to Kerr joining the Matildas for the April international window, where her rehabilitation will continue.

She is still not cleared for a competitive return, although she could be fit in time for Australia's games against Argentina on May 30 and June 2.

Kerr is Australia's leading scorer in international soccer. She joined Chelsea in 2019 and has scored 99 goals in 128 games for the London club.