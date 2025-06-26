Is RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid will look to ensure their place as Group H table-toppers as they take on an RB Salzburg side similarly vying for knockouts qualification in the Club World Cup.

After being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Saudi side Al-Hilal in their competition opener, Real got into the swing of things against Mexican outfit Pachuca as Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Federico Valverde all netted in a 3-1 win.

However, the Galacticos will go into the game without one of their starting centre-backs, with Raul Asencio picking up an early red card last time out.

Salzburg will hope to capitalise on this with their future in the competition hangs in the balance, knowing a loss to Real could see Al-Hilal leap above them into the second qualifying spot.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid?

RB Salzburg take on Real Madrid at 8pm ET on Thursday 26 June which is 2am BST on Friday 27 June.

The clash will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home to NFL side and reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

Club World Cup schedule

GROUP STAGE

Thursday 26 June

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Benfica vs. Chelsea (Charlotte)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: PSG vs. Inter Miami (Atlanta)

Match 52: Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich (Miami)

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

