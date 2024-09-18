Salvatore Schillaci, Italy’s star of 1990 World Cup, dies aged 59

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Salvatore “Toto” Schillaci, an icon of Italian football and the top scorer at the 1990 World Cup, has died at the age of 59.

Schillaci scored six goals and was the star player for Italy at their home World Cup as the Azzurri reached the semi-finals.

The striker, who played for Inter Milan and Juventus, won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament and finished second in the Ballon d’Or that year.

Inter announced his death on Wednesday. Schillaci had been admitted to hospital in Palermo last week following treatment for colon cancer.

“He made an entire nation dream during the ‘magic nights’ of Italia ‘90,” Inter said in a post on Twitter/X. “FC Internazionale Milano gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Toto.”

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni led the tributes to the striker. She said: “A football icon is leaving us, a man who has entered the hearts of Italians and sports fans around the world.

“Thanks for the emotions you gave us, for having made us dream, celebrate, embrace, and wave our national flag. Bon voyage, champion.”

Schillaci’s iconic wide-eyed celebration became one of the images of the 1990 World Cup, the tournament where “Toto” made his name.

The Sicilian did not start Italy’s opening match but came off the bench to score the goal of their 1-0 win over Austria.

He led the Azzurri to the semi-finals, scoring in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, where the hosts lost on penalties to Diego Maradona’s Argentina.

Schillaci and Republic of Ireland’s Ray Houghton in action during Italia ’90 ( Getty )

Italy won the third-place play-off against England, with Schillaci scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot for his sixth of the tournament.

He would only score one more goal for Italy and did not feature in another major tournament.

Schillaci began his career in Sicily with Messina before moving to Juventus in 1989. He won the Coppa Italia and Uefa Cup in his first season with Juventus and his form earned him a place at Italia ’90.

Juventus said in a statement: “We immediately fell in love with Toto. With his desire, his story, his passion.

“We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did.”

Despite just making one appearance for his country before the tournament, Schillaci took his opportunity with both hands and emerged as Italy’s breakthrough star of their home World Cup.

He moved to Inter in 1992, winning the Uefa Cup for the second time in 1994. Schillaci finished his career with Jubilo Iwata in Japan and was the first Italian player to move to the J-League. He retired in 1999.

Serie A said Schillaci was “a great player, who lit up those ‘Notti Magiche’ at Italia ’90”.

“His desire to make it at the top level in football was constant and he will continue to be an inspiration for the many children who dream of playing in Serie A,” the league added.