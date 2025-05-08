David Beckham and Gary Neville complete Salford City takeover with US consortium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham and Gary Neville are part of a new ownership group at League Two club Salford City.

The club announced the former Manchester United stars were part of a consortium which also includes a US-based businessman, Declan Kelly, and Lord Mervyn Davies, and will take control with immediate effect.

Neville said: "I am passionate about Salford City. This is a unique partnership with a diverse range of minds and expertise, held together by a love of football.

"Football will come first, however it's critical that we drive the club towards sustainability in the next four to five years. I can't wait for the next part of this journey."

Beckham, who last week turned 50, added: "I grew up in Salford....I have such fond memories of my time living there and the place and its people played such an important part in my early life in football.

"Salford City is at the heart of its community....it has a rich history and I am delighted to be a part of the next chapter."

Beckham first invested in Salford in January 2019, joining former 'Class of 92' team-mates Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt as a shareholder.

Gary Neville bought out the stake of former co-owner Peter Lim last August. The club confirmed on Thursday that Phil Neville, Scholes, Giggs and Butt were no longer shareholders but would still be contributing to the club "with roles in the club across technical, football, commercial, recruitment and the SCFC foundation".

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Kelly and Davies will serve as co-chairs on the club's board.

The club said the acquisition includes "a commitment by the new shareholders to invest significantly in the club, the team and its facilities". Salford missed out on the League Two play-offs by a single point, so will again play in English football's fourth tier next season.

Kelly and Davies said in a joint statement: "We have been close friends and partners for more than a decade and we look forward to partnering with David, Gary, this phenomenal new ownership group, the Class of '92 and everyone at SCFC to take this project to the next level and hopefully bring more success to Salford City's wonderful fan base, players and everyone associated with the club."

An advisory and investment firm, Consello, will lead the club's commercial strategy, with the club said to be "looking forward to bringing on a series of commercial partners across the UK, US, Europe, and Asia".

Salford will hope they can follow Wrexham's lead in attracting overseas interest and investment following the buyout of the Welsh club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Since the takeover Wrexham have risen from the National League to the Championship, having achieved three successive promotions.