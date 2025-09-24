Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salford have requested an independent review of North Yorkshire Police's decision not to pursue charges against an individual who allegedly racially abused one of their players during a pre-season friendly.

Defender Adebola Oluwo alleged he was targeted by a spectator as he left the pitch towards the end of a match against York at the LNER Stadium on 11 July, with the match subsequently being abandoned.

However, North Yorkshire Police announced last Friday that following a "thorough and detailed investigation, there is no evidence to corroborate the report which was made" and that their officers were "satisfied that no offences have occurred".

Salford said they were "extremely disappointed" by the police statement and have called for a review.

"It is particularly concerning how the investigation concludes that there is no evidence to corroborate the report of abuse, despite a number of first-hand accounts of the abuse from those present at the fixture," a statement from the League Two club said.

"This includes from the match officials who we know, through discussions with the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO), gave verbal statements on the night and provided their details for the investigating team to follow up, but have not been contacted.

"Having spoken with Adebola and sought further advice on the matter, including legal, we will be exercising the Victims' Right to Review Scheme to request an independent review to reconsider this outcome."

Salford said their decision to seek a review had the "full and unequivocal support" of the EFL, the Professional Footballers' Association, PGMO and anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.

Their statement continued: "The match officials, supported by their governing body PGMO, remain available to be contacted to provide their impartial accounts of events that evening.

"We will pursue every available avenue to ensure accountability and together send a clear message that racism has no place in our sport."

North Yorkshire Police declined to offer any comment beyond the statement issued last Friday.

