Jamie Carragher responds to Mohamed Salah training selfie with fresh barb

Salah will be absent as Liverpool face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 09 December 2025 10:18 EST
Jamie Carragher called out for Mo Salah criticism live on air

Jamie Carragher has claimed “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more for a long time” after Mohamed Salah posted a photo of himself training alone as he prepares to miss the Champions League trip to Inter Milan this evening.

Salah has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad after his explosive comments following Liverpool’s draw at Leeds on Saturday, where the star forward accused someone at the club of throwing him under the bus and saying his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

Salah trained on Tuesday while Liverpool were in Milan
Salah trained on Tuesday while Liverpool were in Milan (@MoSalah)

Former Liverpool defender Carragher called Salah’s comments a “disgrace” during his segment on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and their war of words has escalated with the pundit posting in response to Salah’s selfie: “Come [on] you mighty [Reds]”.

Salah reported for training on Tuesday while the majority of his Liverpool team-mates were preparing for tonight’s match against Inter in Milan, sharing a picture of himself in the gym as he attended a session.

He was dropped from the travelling squad after his extraordinary outburst on Saturday, which came after he was left on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Slot, who addressed the situation for the first time on Monday evening, said he had “no clue” if Salah would play for the club again but the head coach did not rule out Salah returning again in the future.

The 33-year-old forward will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after this weekend’s game against Brighton, which Salah suggested could be his last for the club.

