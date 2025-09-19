Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will make last-minute decisions on captain Martin Odegaard and winger Bukayo Saka ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners were without Saka, Odegaard, and Ben White for their midweek Champions League win against Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

And Arteta hinted he could face Guardiola’s side without the trio after revealing they are yet to train this week.

He said: “If there is a chance (they will play) it will be after tomorrow’s session because they haven’t done anything yet. We will have more information tomorrow.

“Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and we’ll have more information on whether they are part of the squad (for City) or if they have a chance to be part of the squad.”

Viktor Gyokeres had stitches for a head injury sustained following a clash of heads with team-mate Gabriel but will be available.

Meanwhile, Arteta has insisted his Arsenal players have learnt from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s mock celebration of Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal host City at the Emirates in a fixture which has become increasingly hostile in recent seasons.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly (second right) imitates Erling Haaland’s zen goal celebration after scoring against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA). ( PA Archive )

Haaland urged Arteta to “stay humble” following a 2-2 draw at the Etihad a year ago before Lewis-Skelly imitated the striker’s zen celebration when he scored in Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Guardiola’s side at the Emirates in February.

Teenager Lewis-Skelly, who has not started a game for Arsenal this season, courted criticism for the celebration.

And when asked if he had spoken to his players about their goal celebrations ahead of Sunday’s fixture, Arteta said: “Well that was done, and that’s part of it.

“There have been a lot of celebrations or non-celebrations in the past from a lot of teams. The experience is to learn and grow as well and we certainly learnt from that.”