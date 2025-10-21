Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch misses training ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Curtis Jones could feature in the deep-lying role the Dutchman has excelled in since the start of last season.

Carl Markham
Tuesday 21 October 2025 08:17 EDT
Ryan Gravenberch picked up an ankle knock against Manchester United on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Gravenberch picked up an ankle knock against Manchester United on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch missed training ahead of the Wednesday’s Champions League game at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Netherlands international sustained an ankle injury during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United but was able to complete 62 minutes before being withdrawn as part of a wholesale tactical change by head coach Arne Slot.

Curtis Jones was introduced in his place against United and could play the deep-lying role the Dutchman has excelled in since the start of last season.

It is likely he will start alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been shunted around the team to accommodate other players, in the pair behind an attacking front four.

Wataru Endo has returned to training after a hamstring injury but appears unlikely to be considered for Gravenberch’s role in Germany.

Striker Hugo Ekitike looks set to start against the club he left in the summer, along with £100million signing from Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz, who was also a substitute at the weekend.

Slot’s big decision appears to be whether to rest an out-of-form Mohamed Salah, as he did in their last Champions League match at Galatasaray, as he seeks to avoid a fifth straight loss – something which has not happened to the club since 1953.

Should he do so, Jeremie Frimpong, another player who was playing in the Bundesliga last season, or Federico Chiesa would come into consideration.

