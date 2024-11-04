Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking forward to getting to know Ruben Amorim better and has offered to help the new head coach and Manchester United in any way he can.

Having returned to the club he shone for as a player in the summer as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants, the fan favourite is temporarily filling in as manager following his compatriot’s sacking on Monday.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester on Wednesday and a 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim begins his new role in England a week on Monday and will bring in his own staff but Van Nistelrooy is hoping to remain part of the backroom team.

“Like I said on Wednesday, I came here to help as an assistant, as a coach and in this bit as well as an interim for a short spell,” he said.

“Then, again, in any capacity willing to help, so in that sense I’m open for this future.

“We all will be backing him and helping him to get Manchester United to where we all want it to be and I think that spirit is the most important to have. It’s not about individuals, but it’s about the club.

“I look forward to getting to know him better. Obviously he’s done very well in Portugal. He’s very young, a talented coach and did well for a long time over a longer spell in Portugal.

“As I said, looking forward to keep helping the club (move) forward. That that’s my main goal.”

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim will start his new role a week on Monday (Zed Jameson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Van Nistelrooy has yet to speak to Amorim but believes the Portuguese coach is joining a club in a better place than is suggested by United’s lowest points tally after 10 matches since 1986-87.

That poor start to the campaign, just like this season, resulted in a change of manager as Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson.

“We’re early in (the season) and I think performances with the spirit that the players showed on Wednesday and today is a foundation to build on,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“With this spirit and fight then football qualities will come out and will be shown.

“That’s, I think, the foundation to build on, and then there’s time to improve a lot on the ranking.”

open image in gallery Lisandro Martinez (left) escaped a red card for his tackle on Cole Palmer (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy enough with the result at Old Trafford – “in Italy we say when you can’t win it is important you don’t lose,” he said – but felt Lisandro Martinez should have been sent off.

The Argentina defender escaped a booking being upgraded to a red card in second-half stoppage time after his poor tackle on Cole Palmer was reviewed by the VAR.

“To be honest, (the referee) didn’t say nothing,” Chelsea boss Maresca said.

“I just said to him that when there is no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player, for the legs, there is no doubt about the decision.

“I just said like this, but the game was finished already. I think it’s quite clear that it is a red, yeah.”