Saturday’s briefing: Lack of VAR in FA Cup fourth round causes controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was left fuming on his return to Manchester United after his FA Cup dream was dashed by a controversial decision.

The drama at Old Trafford came as former United favourite Marcus Rashford was preparing himself for a potential debut for Aston Villa at Tottenham on Sunday, while further afield, another old boy – Cristiano Ronaldo – celebrated entering his fifth decade in familiar style with a goal.

Elsewhere, Manchester City fired a fresh shot across the bows of the Premier League with a new legal challenge.

Ruud awakening

Ruud van Nistelrooy was furious after an “unacceptable” and “unthinkable” error saw Harry Maguire’s offside winner stand as Leicester exited the FA Cup at his former club Manchester United.

The City boss, who started the season as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants and stepped up as interim manager before being let go by Ruben Amorim, saw Bobby De Cordova-Reid head his side in front at Old Trafford, only for substitute Joshua Zirkzee to level before Maguire snatched a 2-1 fourth round win in contentious fashion.

The United defender had clearly strayed offside when the ball was sent over, but VAR is not introduced until the next round.

Van Nistelrooy, who told ITV the Foxes were “not defeated in Fergie time” but “offside time”, said: “It’s a hard one to take because the game was decided on a mistake. It was clear. It’s not a matter of VAR, where you have to look at millimetres. It was half a metre.”

Excited Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is relishing the “huge challenge” of getting England striker Marcus Rashford back to his best.

The 27-year-old has joined Villa on loan on from Manchester United until the end of season with the option of a permanent transfer in the summer after being frozen out at his boyhood club by new Amorim.

Emery, who could hand him a debut against Tottenham in the cup on Sunday, said: “I think his potential is huge potential to exploit. I don’t want to know the reason he is leaving from Manchester, but I am very happy keeping him here.

“I am very happy to try to exploit and help him recover his performances, individually and collectively. My challenge with him is huge. His challenge with us is exciting.”

City launch fresh legal challenge

Manchester City have launched a fresh legal challenge against the Premier League over its rules governing commercial deals linked to a club’s owners.

The PA news agency understands City are contesting amendments made to the associated party transaction (APT) rules voted through by top-flight clubs last November, changes which were themselves forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the reigning champions.

It means there are now three live legal cases between City and the Premier League – one covering more than 100 charges against City for alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules – which the club have always strenuously denied – the initial APT challenge and now the new challenge.

Roaring 40s

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first game as a 40-year-old with a goal as Al Nassr beat Al Feiha 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo turned 40 on Wednesday, but it was as business as usual for the Portugal international as he collected the 924th goal of his stellar career.

Al Nassr were two goals ahead – both scored by January signing Jhon Duran – with 16 minutes remaining when Nawaf Bu Washl crossed for the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star to find the bottom corner from 14 yards, his seventh goal in five games.

What’s on today?

At least two top-flight sides will be out of the FA Cup by Saturday night with Everton hosting Bournemouth before Brighton and Chelsea meet at the AMEX Stadium in the day’s final fixture.

However, there will be dreams of a major giant-killing elsewhere as Birmingham and Leyton Orient look to write their names into the latest chapter of the competition’s illustrious folklore.

League One leaders City entertain Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle hoping for a repeat of their heroics in 2007 when, as a Championship side, they won 5-1 in a third round replay at St James’ Park, while third tier rivals Orient host faltering Premier League champions Manchester City.

On the league front, Sheffield United and Sunderland will hope to close the gap on the Sky Bet Championship’s top two Leeds and Burnley – who are also in cup action – with home games against Portsmouth and Watford respectively.