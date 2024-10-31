Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy said he had consulted with Sir Alex Ferguson before his first game in charge of Manchester United and revealed Erik ten Hag left Old Trafford hurt to be sacked but proud of his achievements.

The Dutchman won his first match as interim manager, 5-2 against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and expects to remain the caretaker for Sunday’s match against Chelsea, even as United close in on Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy has not yet been in contact with the Sporting Lisbon manager but underlined that it is his "absolute goal" to stay at United.

But he talked to Ferguson, his manager during his five-year spell as a prolific striker for the club two decades ago.

open image in gallery Van Nistelrooy is expecting to take charge against Chelsea on Sunday ( Getty Images )

He said: “I spoke to him. He wished me luck. We spoke shortly about my situation and shortly about the team. Most of all he wished me luck. It is always great to speak to him.”

Van Nistelrooy and Ten Hag did not know each other before the summer approach for the 48-year-old to join the coaching staff.

But Van Nistelrooy said he was persuaded by Ten Hag’s love of United and revealed his compatriot was devastated to lose his job.

“I saw him here on Monday and spoke to him before the game,” he said. “He was very disappointed and touched. He cared for the club, the first conversations we had I felt he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring the club forward. That is where we connected. It hurt he had to leave but he is also proud of his achievements here.”

Van Nistelrooy said he would pick what he called his team, rather than use Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, but hopes he can stay at Old Trafford and play a part in the new regime.

Amorim is expected to join in the November international break, giving Van Nistelrooy three more games in charge before then, and is likely to bring much of his backroom staff with him from Portuguese league leaders Sporting.

open image in gallery Amorim insisted a decision on his future will be made this weekend ( PA Wire )

But Van Nistelrooy is determined to play his part, too, adding: “I came as an assistant to help the club forward and I am still very motivated to do so in any capacity, as an assistant and now an interim, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next. I'm very motivated to stay here and help the club forward, that's my absolute goal.

“I can speak about my side of the story and when a new manager is signing and conversations take place we have to see how things develop.”