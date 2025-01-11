Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Leicester are improving after ending losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy feels his side are “getting better” after they ended a run of five consecutive defeats with a 6-2 win over QPR in the FA Cup.

After Jonathan Varane’s stunner cancelled out James Justin’s opener, the Foxes went 3-1 up courtesy of goals from Stephy Mavididi and Facundo Buonanotte.

Rayan Kolli cut the deficit on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester ran riot in the second half as Justin was on target again, Jamie Vardy netted on his 38th birthday and Wout Faes scored a brilliant long-range goal to seal their fourth-round spot.

Van Nistelrooy was pleased with what he saw after he won for the second time as Foxes boss.

He said: “A performance where you can score six goals is always a good performance.

“It’s not easy, especially against a QPR side that’s very well managed, on and off the ball, and on a great run of form. To be able to score six against them is a compliment to the team.

“I wanted to continue in that development with the team and not make too many changes in that sense.

“I feel we are in a process where we are getting better, doing things better, and in a certain way. That’s why I wanted to continue that.

“The third goal I enjoyed the most. It was a great move with a lot of movement and co-ordination that we try to work on. When things come off like that, it’s a great satisfaction.”

Vardy’s penalty six minutes after the break gave Leicester breathing space again as he got on the scoresheet for the first time in five matches.

Van Nistelrooy was quick to hail the striker.

He added: “He gets older in numbers but he doesn’t look like he gets older.

“When I see him every day in training, the way he handles the 90 minutes over the past weeks. Today the 60 minutes were perfect really. He’ll be fresh again on Wednesday.”

QPR put up a stiff challenge but in the end suffered just their second defeat from their last 12 matches.

But boss Marti Cifuentes could not hide his frustration after conceding six goals.

He said: “For me, the performance during many minutes was actually very good. But the result is extremely disappointing and I’m not very happy about it.

“I don’t remember the last time a team that I coached conceded six goals so it’s not the level and the standards I expect.

“We knew we were playing against a Premier League side, so by giving them chances, we knew they would have the quality the punish.

“Especially in the last third, they have a lot of players like Vardy, Mavididi, Buonanotte, with talent.”