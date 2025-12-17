Russia in line for return to international football as Fifa announces plans for new competition
Russia has been banned from international football since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine
Russia could be poised for a return to international football next year, following Fifa’s announcement of a new under-15 competition that will be "open to all associations".
The move comes after Russia’s national teams and clubs were banned from Fifa and Uefa competitions in 2022, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
After hosting the men’s World Cup in 2018, Russia did not compete in the 2022 edition and were also not involved in last year’s Euros in Germany.
However, a recent Olympic Summit recommended that youth athletes from Russia and Belarus be permitted to compete in international events under their own flag and with their national anthems.
On Wednesday, the Fifa Council confirmed plans for a new under-15 festival, with a boys’ event scheduled for next year and a girls’ event in 2027.
A media release detailing the Council’s decisions explicitly stated that these events would "be open to all 211 Fifa member associations".
Despite the ongoing ban on their teams, Russia has consistently maintained its membership with both Fifa and Uefa.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who attended the Olympic Summit in Lausanne last week, expressed his "support" for athletes, "especially young athletes, that they should always be able to participate in sports competitions and not be excluded based on the political situation of their country".
He added: "Sport provides an access to hope, and a way to show that all athletes can respect the same rules and one another."
However, senior sources within European football have voiced scepticism regarding the practicalities of readmitting Russia without a political settlement.
Concerns include the possibility of other countries refusing to play against them, or difficulties in securing visas for Russian athletes.
This follows Uefa’s decision in 2023 to ultimately abandon a plan to allow Russia to return to competition at under-17 level.
