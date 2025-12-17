Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Russia in line for return to international football as Fifa announces plans for new competition

Russia has been banned from international football since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine

Fifa has seemingly left the door open for Russia to return to international football (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fifa has seemingly left the door open for Russia to return to international football (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Russia could be poised for a return to international football next year, following Fifa’s announcement of a new under-15 competition that will be "open to all associations".

The move comes after Russia’s national teams and clubs were banned from Fifa and Uefa competitions in 2022, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

After hosting the men’s World Cup in 2018, Russia did not compete in the 2022 edition and were also not involved in last year’s Euros in Germany.

However, a recent Olympic Summit recommended that youth athletes from Russia and Belarus be permitted to compete in international events under their own flag and with their national anthems.

On Wednesday, the Fifa Council confirmed plans for a new under-15 festival, with a boys’ event scheduled for next year and a girls’ event in 2027.

A media release detailing the Council’s decisions explicitly stated that these events would "be open to all 211 Fifa member associations".

Gianni Infantino could let Russia back into international football
Gianni Infantino could let Russia back into international football (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Despite the ongoing ban on their teams, Russia has consistently maintained its membership with both Fifa and Uefa.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who attended the Olympic Summit in Lausanne last week, expressed his "support" for athletes, "especially young athletes, that they should always be able to participate in sports competitions and not be excluded based on the political situation of their country".

He added: "Sport provides an access to hope, and a way to show that all athletes can respect the same rules and one another."

However, senior sources within European football have voiced scepticism regarding the practicalities of readmitting Russia without a political settlement.

Concerns include the possibility of other countries refusing to play against them, or difficulties in securing visas for Russian athletes.

This follows Uefa’s decision in 2023 to ultimately abandon a plan to allow Russia to return to competition at under-17 level.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in