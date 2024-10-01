‘I’m so hurt’: Russell Martin rants at ‘soft’ Southampton after Bournemouth defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Southampton manager Russell Martin said he was “really hurt” by his team’s lack of “fight, aggression and courage” in the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Saints remain winless six games into their return to the Premier League and collapsed at the Vitality Stadium after Evanlison’s opening goal.

Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo added to Bournemouth’s lead in the first half and Southampton were booed off heading into half-time by the travelling fans.

Martin said his team’s first-half performance was “ridiculous” and took responsibility for their display.

But the former Scotland international was angered by the manner of Southampton’s response to falling behind.

"Whatever personnel you have on the pitch, whatever way you play, if you lack the fight and aggression and spirit and togetherness and courage that we lacked in the first half, you’re going to have a big, big problem," he said.

"After starting well, literally the first setback we have in the game they score. Obviously I haven’t given the team enough in terms of mentality and character and fight and resilience, which really hurts me because they’re traits that have got me this far.

"But the team hasn’t got it tonight, so that’s my fault, not theirs. I’m coming off the pitch at the end of the game and I thanked them for running and fighting in the second half and actually I don’t think you should ever thank them for that, that should be the bare minimum.

open image in gallery Semenyo scored Southampton’s third before half time ( Getty Images )

We put ourselves in a situation in the Premier League that’s almost impossible to come back from. It’s ridiculous. Bournemouth make 20 fouls, we make 10, I think that sums up the whole game. It’s impossible if you’re not going to fight."

With just one point from six games, Southampton have made their worst start to a league campaign. In the Premier League, their winless run stretches to 19 games dating back to their relegation season in 2022-23.

Martin’s side, who won the play-off final against Leeds United last season, have scored just three goals this season while only Wolves and Everton have conceded more than their 12.

"I’m so hurt by the first-half performance after the first goal,” Martin told Sky Sports. “I didn’t recognise our team.

“I’m usually proud of them for the courage they show but there was no aggression and no courage, no intensity to play. Looking around I saw self-preservation mode on the pitch.

"I didn’t recognise the body language. I didn’t like that one bit. In the second half, they showed lots of fight and courage which was too late.

"I’m really hurt and disappointed by the first half. It’s on me and I have to give them some tools to respond to the setback better than we did.

"We obviously haven’t learned from the setback at the Manchester United game which is a problem.

"We were soft. So forget style of play. If you don’t want to run, fight and make contact, take things personally - we didn’t come out with the ball at all in the first half - then it’s going to be a problem.”