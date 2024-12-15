Russell Martin sacked by Southampton an hour after horror Tottenham defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russell Martin has been sacked by Southampton less than two hours after the club’s 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Saints conceded five first-half goals at home with defeat leaving the club bottom of the Premier League table and nine points from safety.

In a statement, Southampton said it was a “difficult” decision to part ways with Martin, who guided them to Championship promotion through the play-offs last season after arriving from Swansea.

But Southampton have just one win in 16 games on their return to the top-flight and their poor season continued with another horror display at home to Spurs.

Martin remained fiercely committed to his expansive style of play despite Southampton’s struggles, and it again backfired as Spurs raced into a three-goal lead after 14 minutes.

Some Southampton supporters were seen heading for the exits soon after and those who remained were heard calling for their manager to be sacked throughout the first half.

Although Martin later insisted that he would “keep fighting” as boss, those Southampton fans have been granted their wish as a statement from the club soon followed.

open image in gallery Southampton have one win in 16 Premier League games this season ( Getty Images )

Southampton said: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our men’s first team manager, Russell Martin.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.

“We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.

“Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May.”

open image in gallery Southampton beat Leeds at Wembley but a top-flight return has been difficult ( Getty Images )

Martin is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this weekend, after Gary O’Neil was dismissed by Wolves with the club in 19th position.

Southampton said under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take charge on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Rusk will take charge ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool. Southampton then travel to Fulham on Sunday.

Martin had actually missed Tottenham’s fifth goal at St Mary’s in first-half stoppage time after he headed for the dressing room to sort out his team talk early.

He had appeared to be defiant when asked if he expected to be sacked following the defeat, replying: “Not a clue, mate. Not a clue. You’re asking the wrong person.

open image in gallery Russell Martin’s Southampton suffered a 5-0 loss at home to Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’ve done nothing but (fight) in my life and my career, so, we’ll keep working and keep fighting until I am told I am not going to any more.

“The fans have been amazing for us since we’ve been here since day one. I understand the frustration. I understand the modern world of football and what it is, what it is about. Apart from that, no real response.

“When I put my ego into it as a manager, it hurts a lot because we work so hard every single day, but it’s not personal. I don’t know them, they don’t know me.

“It’s a criticism of the job I am doing. I understand. I don’t think you can criticise a person when you don’t know them, so it’s a criticism of the job I am doing. Of course that hurts because we work so hard, but I think you have to accept it is part and parcel of football - it is what it is.”