Russell Martin defends Loch Lomond team-bonding trip for Rangers squad

Russell Martin defended his decision to take his Rangers squad for a walk up Conic Hill then a dip in Loch Lomond on Monday.

The team-bonding exercise came following the 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday which left the Light Blues nine points behind the Jambos and Celtic in the William Hill Premiership after just five fixtures.

Under-fire Martin, who will be subject of a fans’ protest before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday, claimed the day out – which did not go down well in all quarters of the Gers support – was always in the plans for some stage.

He said: “It has just been timing to do it. This city’s so intense, the club’s so intense. I think to step away from it sometimes is a good thing.

“The lads can take a breath, actually spend some time together where they’re not just playing football and being worked and so it was good.

“I really enjoyed it. I think if we did it when we were winning, no one says a word and you can be perceived either way.

“I’ve done it every club we’ve been at, various things, not always the sea or Loch because you’re not close enough. But as I say it’s good for the lads.”

Martin confirmed that midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who completely missed the last two matches against Celtic and Hearts, is back in the squad.

Martin has said the Belgium international had to win back the trust of him and his team-mates but Gers fans chanted in favour of Raskin in the defeat by Hearts.

Martin said: “He’s in the squad. He’s trained really well this week.

“I think even that situation, maybe it’s a necessary thing for this group to improve, to understand what is really important.

“I think it’ll be a really important period for Nico and his growth as a human being and a player, and I think it will be good for me in the long term as well, to really to learn from it.

“So he’s in a good place. He’s back in the squad. I’m looking forward to having him back in. “