It’s a big relief – Russell Martin delight as Southampton claim first league win

Russell Martin admitted it was a “big relief” after Adam Armstrong’s late goal earned Southampton their first Premier League win of the season in a 1-0 victory over Everton at St Mary’s.

Armstrong converted Yukinari Sugawara’s cross in the 85th minute and that was enough to earn Southampton the points, with Everton striker Beto seeing a late equaliser chalked off following a lengthy review by VAR which deemed him offside.

The win lifts Southampton off the foot of the table and will be a much-welcomed boost to their survival hopes following promotion, as they take their first points after four successive defeats.

Saints boss Martin said: “It’s a big relief, I have happiness, pride and gratitude with the players, the staff, owners and the board. It’s been a tough period.

“The guys stuck with it, the way they work, the way they train, they’re an amazing group, I love being here and I want to drag it out for as long as I can.

“They (Everton) threw everything at us, they’re a good team, a strong team, they’re organised and make it difficult. Some of the football we played today was outstanding.”

Aaron Ramsdale put in a superb display in goal for Southampton as he outperformed Everton counterpart and England number one Jordan Pickford.

The summer signing from Arsenal denied Michael Keane from six yards out with an instinctive low stop onto the post before he tipped Jesper Lindstrom’s free-kick over the bar to keep his side’s clean sheet intact.

“He was massive and I’m surprised he’s here still,” Martin said.

“We were able to get him and I’m grateful we did and the support by everyone to get him. It took a long time to court him and persuade him to come, but he did and I hope he’s getting as much from it as we are from him because his character is immense. He’s got a good voice, trains properly, adds value.

“On the pitch, the save from the one from Michael Keane is a top save, he gives us moments like that and that can be the difference.”

Jan Bednarek was shown a yellow card after he brought Everton forward Beto down when he was through on goal in the second half.

Following a VAR review, the decision was upheld – rather than changed to a red card – as the challenge was deemed not to have prevented a goalscoring opportunity.

Everton boss Sean Dyche said of the incident: “The key decision in the game went against us. The sending off, I’m surprised by that (was not given).

“Beto is in his stride and he’s breaking across. The thing that worries me is that players who don’t roll around don’t get decisions.

“Beto is trying to stay on his feet and nothing gets given but just a yellow card, the defender is a long way off.”