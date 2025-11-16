Match abandoned after alleged sexist abuse of referee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A non-league match was abandoned on Saturday afer both clubs alleged sexist abuse was aimed at a female referee.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds said its game at Coventry Sphinx was cancelled at half-time after the comment was made, saying it would take “the strongest possible action” if the culprit was found to be connected to the club.

A club statement read: “A comment of a sexist nature was allegedly directed toward the female match official towards the end of the first half. Attempts to identify the individual were unsuccessful.

“We are deeply concerned and disappointed that such behavior has occurred at one of our matches. Discriminatory language or actions of any kind have absolutely no place within our community club or the wider football community.

“The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, and we will fully support and cooperate with any investigations that follow.

“If it is established that the individual responsible is connected with AFC Rushden & Diamonds, we will take the strongest possible action in line with our club policies and values.”

The club encouraged any spectators who witnessed the incident or had any information to contact them.

The Diamonds’ first-team manager Elliot Sandy told the club’s in-house media afterwards that the referee stopped the game for the individual to be removed. The match then resumed but at half-time the official told the team she did not feel comfortable continuing.

Sandy added: “I obviously condemn what's happened today. There's no place for it in football and I feel really sorry for her that it has actually happened.”

Coventry Sphinx released a statement saying the club was “deeply concerned that comments of such a nature have been reported.

“Discriminatory language or actions have no place at Coventry Sphinx, nor should they in any walk of life.

“We will undertake an investigation into the incident and will respond to any queries received from the league and the FA,” the club added.

Both sides play in the eighth tier of English football, the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.