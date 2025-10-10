Ruben Loftus-Cheek daring to dream of reaching World Cup after England comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has gone from thinking his England career was over to now dreaming of the World Cup after ending seven years in the wilderness.

The 29-year-old AC Milan midfielder won his first cap since 2018 when he came on as a substitute in the second half of England’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley.

Loftus-Cheek was a regular in Sir Gareth Southgate’s squad – going to the 2018 World Cup – before a serious injury ruled him out for a year and saw his career stutter.

But he is back in the big time after being picked by Thomas Tuchel, who managed him at Chelsea, and now has a place on the plane to next summer’s World Cup on his mind.

“It’s been a long time. Of course, a lot has happened in that time, starting with the injury,” he said.

“So I kind of stopped expecting to play for England again after so long away, but I’m really happy to be back involved in the set-up and getting some minutes on the pitch today, which was good.

“It’s a strange feeling after so long, but happy.

“I think it’s good to have a goal. Whether you focus on that right now, I’m not sure. I think you have to focus on what you’re doing at your club.

“It is still a long way and I think for me, first and foremost, (my focus) is to stay fit, stay healthy and keep playing well for my club.

“If I do that, I think I’ve got a good chance and who knows what can happen.

“I mean, you always want a dream, so it’s in my head, but it’s not at the front right now.”

Loftus-Cheek played arguably the best football of his career under Tuchel at Chelsea, earning trust from the German, who played him in several positions.

He was sold to AC Milan amid the huge turnover of players after Tuchel left but is enjoying the reunion.

“We shared some good times together at Chelsea, winning trophies,” he said.

“It’s good to be back in England with the manager. I know what he likes and wants and demands. So there’s nothing new for me in that sense.

“It’s good to be back and playing under him again.

“You always see he’s a very, very intelligent manager and he studies the opponents very well and gives us an insight of what we’re going to face and how to play against the team.

“He gives you a complete picture of what is to come and that’s what you want from a coach.

“He is a fantastic coach and you can see the hard work we’re putting in over these last couple of games – we’ve been playing really well so we hope to kick on and keep that going.”