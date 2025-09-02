Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been awarded his first England call-up in seven years after Thomas Tuchel’s squad suffered an injury blow.

The AC Milan midfielder was called upon for the upcoming international clashes against Andorra and Serbia after Adam Wharton was forced to pull out of the squad with an adductor injury, as per The Athletic.

Wharton was dealt the injury in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday evening, hobbling off in the second half at Villa Park.

Oliver Glasner confirmed Wharton would have to withdraw from the England camp post-match, saying: “Hopefully, it’s not too serious. We will make scans tomorrow so they (Wharton and Ismaila Sarr) can’t go to the national teams and then let’s see.”

This opened the door for Loftus-Cheek to re-enter the fray, with Tuchel calling upon the 29-year-old to fill in, although this hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by the FA.

Loftus-Cheek has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2018, when he was still a rising star at Chelsea. He was called up in March 2019 but withdrew from selection.

The midfielder has since left Stamford Bridge and is now into his third season at the San Siro, where he has established himself as a regular fixture. He has made 71 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 11 goals and notching three assists.

While his last season was plagued by injuries, he has started the new campaign in good form and netted in Friday’s 2-0 win at Lecce.

Loftus-Cheek has played 10 times for England and is in line to add to that tally over the coming fortnight, with England back at Wembley to face Andorra on 6 September.