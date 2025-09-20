Ruben Dias says focused Man City ‘believe in what we do’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Dias insists Manchester City are not giving any thought to possible wind-up tactics from Arsenal this weekend.

The two clubs renew hostilities at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after two fiery clashes last season.

The first of those, a contentious 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, ended with plenty of bad blood and City striker Erling Haaland telling Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble”.

The second encounter saw a rampant Arsenal run out 5-1 winners with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly rubbing salt in the wounds by provocatively mimicking Haaland’s meditation pose goal celebration.

City defender Dias said: “To be honest, I don’t really care about them. I just care about us.

“If other people want to play games because of rivalries, or whatever feeds them, then go ahead. Be what you want to be.

“We believe in what we do. We play games to win for ourselves, for our families, our people.

“That’s the way to be – and that’s how you pull off what we pulled off. That’s what we believe in and nothing is bigger in our minds than knowing we have to be the best version of ourselves.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing against.”

The game is a test for City, who have put successive losses to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break behind them with victories over Manchester United and Napoli in the past week.

Arsenal appear to have strengthened well over the summer and are considered in some circles to be Premier League title favourites this season.

“Obviously we’re happy and it’s important confidence-wise,” said Dias of City’s latest results.

“But it’s going to be a long season. We take it day by day, step by step. These wins are super important for us in the moment, but we take them one at a time.”

City will assess Rodri after the Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder was withdrawn as a precaution after an hour of the Champions League defeat of Napoli on Thursday.

The Spaniard missed most of last season after suffering a serious knee injury in the home clash with Arsenal and his return is being carefully managed.

Dias said: “He’s obviously very important, massively important. In any team you need your best players available.

“And obviously him, he has a special ability to win a ball defensively and, with the ball, make the team breathe. I feel like that is very important.”