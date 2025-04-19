Tired Man Utd will ‘need a lot’ from the fans against Wolves – Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim wants supporters to roar on Manchester United’s weary players as they face Wolves hot on the heels of Thursday’s wild win against Lyon.

Few will forget the make-or-break Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils blew a two-goal second-leg lead and were heading for an extra-time exit after Lyon scored four without reply.

But United dug deep and Bruno Fernandes’ 114th-minute spot-kick shook the 10-man visitors, who saw Kobbie Mainoo equalise in the 120th minute before Harry Maguire raised the roof by securing a scarcely believable 5-4 victory.

It was a physically and emotionally draining night for all involved, with the Red Devils returning to action just 63 hours later when Vitor Pereira’s improving Wolves arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“I think he is doing an amazing job,” Amorim said of his Portuguese compatriot, who took over at Molineux in December.

“He is playing 3-4-3, he is doing quite well and he is changing some players. He has really quality players. (Matheus) Cunha, all these guys, they have a real quality.

“They are fresh, so we know that it is going to be a tough match and we are going to need a lot from our supporters.

“I know it’s a bad thing to ask anything from our fans this season, but we need them on Sunday.”

United lost the reverse fixture on Boxing Day when Bruno Fernandes’ red card for a second booking changed the dynamics shortly after half-time.

Cunha was the key man as Pereira’s side won 2-0, scoring direct from a corner before teeing up Hwang Hee-chan, and has been linked with a summer move to United.

Asked whether the Brazil international could play for United having highlighted his qualities, Amorim said: “I just gave the example because I just remember about Matheus, that he is scoring a lot of goals. It is just that.”

Wolves know a fifth straight victory would put them level on points with United, who entered the weekend in 14th spot and are having to put all their eggs in the Europa League basket.

The competition is their only route to silverware and, crucially, European football, meaning the upcoming semi-final against Athletic Bilbao takes precedence over Premier League matters.

“Especially if you look at the team in the moments at the end of the second half (against Lyon), the team was really tired and you can feel it with some players,” Amorim said, having indicated he will consider rotation and playing some youngsters.

“Bruno Fernandes was a little bit tired, so I need to be careful, even with Bruno. In the game and also in between the next two games in the Europa League, I will try to do that, but I will not promise.”