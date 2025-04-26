Ruben Amorim has ‘no regrets’ about Man Utd move but admits questioning timing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says he has “no regrets at all” about joining Manchester United – but admits a problem period four months ago had him questioning whether he should have pushed harder to delay his arrival.

Erik ten Hag’s successor has endured a difficult time since taking charge in November, with the Red Devils entering the weekend 14th in the standings having managed just six Premier League wins under the Portuguese.

The Europa League is keeping United’s worst-ever Premier League season alive, with Amorim leading the side into Thursday’s semi-final first leg at Athletic Bilbao on the back of Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

The Cherries won December’s reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford during a particularly sticky patch for Amorim, who had told the United hierarchy during initial talks over the job that he would prefer to complete the season with Portuguese champions Sporting before taking charge.

“No regrets, not in this moment,” he said when asked about the scale of the job he has taken on.

“If you asked me like four months ago with all the problems, maybe you feel that feeling I should be stronger in starting in the beginning of the (next) season.

“But today I have a feeling that this is something that is going to help us in the future. We are suffering a lot here. There was a lot of frustration, a lot of suffering.

“But I feel in this moment – maybe because it’s near the end (of the season) – this is the most important time maybe in the next few years.

“We are going to use all the information to prepare better the next few years, so no regrets. I think this is the top of what a coach can achieve, so I have no regrets at all.”

Amorim admits he has “a lot of regrets in small things” after defeats as he is desperate to rejuvenate a side whose ropy form has yet to seriously dampen United fans’ backing.

“I think that is special, but I also know that people understand what we are trying to do,” he said.

“But I also know that this moment, without results and sometimes without performances, and still have that support from the fans will finish maybe in the next season.

“I really appreciate that, but I know that in the future that is going to finish if we don’t get results.”

Amorim admits “we lack a lot of things in the team”, with United attempting to end the season on a high despite a lack of goalscoring outlets due to injuries and poor form.

That has raised questions about the decisions to allow Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave on loan during the winter, along with left-back Tyrell Malacia, given the forwards’ impressive stints away.

“Big teams, when you get in one context it’s really hard,” Amorim added.

“And then I understand that in January, and you are talking about Rashford and Antony, we lost these players and we didn’t bring new ones.

“It was a risk, but I think that there are things here that are more important than to score 10 more goals this season.

“We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now, but in the future it’s going to help the club so I think we are in that path.”