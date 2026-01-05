Gary Neville says Ruben Amorim sealed own Man United fate with outburst

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Neville says he’s surprised at the timing but not Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim as the Red Devils legend broke his silence on the news.

Amorim was dismissed from his managerial post after 14 months in the role, with his explosive rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds on the weekend proving the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

It’s since emerged that Amorim had held a meeting with Oscar Berrada and Jason Wilcox on the Friday beforehand, in which the two United chiefs were apparently unimpressed to the Portuguese’s responses to being probed on the team’s formation and selection choices.

Neville highlights that Amorim’s decision to go public with his unhappiness in his post-match press conference at Elland Road was only going to lead to one outcome, regardless of your line of work.

Ruben Amorim’s time as Manchester United head coach is over (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“In the last week, he's decided he doesn't feel supported, or happy,” Neville said, insisting the club were right to meet with the manager after United’s dismal 1-1 draw to rock-bottom Wolves.

“He’s called it on and decided at press conferences to unleash at times, be emotional and do what he does, he's always done it with integrity. The reality of it, when you turn on your bosses, at a football club or at Morrisons, you won't keep your job very long.

“After the Wolves game, it (the meeting) would take place at every single football club. These are conversations that have to happen when disappointing performances come.”

He added: “I've complimented United... but some of the performances in the last month - losing to 10 men against Everton, the performance with West Ham, everyone is beating West Ham, everyone is beating Wolves, Man United drew with Wolves. The results have been shocking.

“There have been bright sparks. I thought Leeds was a decent performance. The Wolves one, that was the killer game, it was a bad one, that."

Despite United’s questionable form combining with Amorim’s act of defiance, Neville was nevertheless surprised at the speed of his dismissal, coming less than 24 hours after the Leeds result.

“It's a surprise it happened this morning, I didn't realise it would happen so quickly. It usually ends one way, try work out what to do. They decided to do it very quickly,” he said.

Key to Amorim’s downfall was a reluctance to move away from his 3-4-2-1 system, staying loyal to the ideology despite persistent poor results and apparent alternatives being available.

Neville called on United to rediscover their “DNA” rather than let managers with a fixed philosophy control their style of play.

“Manchester United must take risks, be courageous and play attacking, aggressive football,” Neville said.

“Ajax will never change for anybody. Barcelona will never change for anybody. I don’t believe Man United should change for anybody. They should play in the way in which they play.

“These managers that have come in are fantastic managers: Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, they're brilliant coaches. You can't say they're not good coaches, but they've all come in with different ideas, different styles of play, different philosophies, and none of them really fit the Manchester United way.

”So for me, the club have to find the manager now who's got experience, who's willing to play fast, entertaining, attacking aggressive football, simple as that.”