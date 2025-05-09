Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim prepared for criticism as he prioritises Europa League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United’s Premier League performances warrant criticism from the likes of Roy Keane but feels he has to play smart and take risks ahead of their make-or-break Europa League final.

The Red Devils sealed their place in the all-English showpiece against Tottenham on May 21 with Thursday’s 4-1 victory against Athletic Bilbao, wrapping up a surprise 7-1 aggregate triumph.

The Europa League offers silverware and Champions League qualification so has taken precedence towards the end of United’s worst Premier League season, leading head coach Amorim to make eight changes for last Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Brentford.

Former skipper Keane raged about focusing on European games at the expense of domestic form – something the Portuguese has to weigh up again as they face West Ham on Sunday and travel to Chelsea before the final in Bilbao.

“We are trying to do our best, but I agree we can do better,” boss Amorim said.

“I don’t have nothing to say about the criticism because we deserve it. If we cannot accept everything in this kind of season, I think we are in the wrong business. I fully acknowledge that and I agree with all the critics.

“But in this moment I think it’s really clear and we have to be smart and we have to take a risk, and we have to take the risk to get a lot of critics from everybody because the standards of Roy Keane and all of these guys are really high.

“But I have to make a choice – what is the best for the club, not what is the best for me, and I make a choice.

“In this moment I’m going to save and try to save all the players, because it’s really important for us to win the final.”

Keane labelled United a “disgrace” on the Stick to Football podcast after their 16th loss of the Premier League season, with Amorim indicating some players’ focus may have wavered last weekend with the semi-final second leg looming.

“I think against Brentford we had some mistakes that I felt that some of our players were thinking about this game, so we have to manage that,” the Portuguese said.

“But we also have to acknowledge that we are Manchester United. We need to win games also in the Premier League.

“We have to use every game to improve, even to prepare for the final, but especially to prepare for the future.”

United sit 15th in the standings heading into a weekend they could end directly above the relegation zone should 17th-placed West Ham win at Old Trafford and Spurs avoid defeat to Crystal Palace.

Asked about the prospect of key players like Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire being rested ahead of the final, he said: “No, they will play because sometimes it’s better to play.

“What I will protect is the players that can get an injury. For example, Bruno, or the last game before Tottenham, but we moved the game to Friday, Chelsea, so we will have time to recover.

“We want to be competitive also in the Premier League.

“Bruno doesn’t have the problem of (knocks table) any injury, but Harry has so we will have to manage that. But they have to play and it’s better to play than to stay out.”