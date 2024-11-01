Ruben Amorim has ‘character and charisma’ to succeed at Man Utd – Rio Ferdinand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United’s new head coach Ruben Amorim has the “character and charisma” that predecessor Erik ten Hag lacked, according to the club’s former defender Rio Ferdinand.

United have confirmed Sporting boss Amorim, 39, has signed a contract until June 2027 with the Premier League club and will officially start in the role on November 11.

The Portuguese was United’s top target and the only candidate they spoke to after sacking Ten Hag on Monday, the Old Trafford hierarchy have said.

In a video post on X, former England centre-half Ferdinand said: “I spoke to (former Manchester United and Sporting winger) Nani the other day and he said whatever you want to talk about, tactics or whatever, the players play for him, they love him and they respect him.

“One of the issues I think with Erik ten Hag…….and what Nani said about Amorim, is that he’s very straight and very direct.

“From what I’m hearing, I’m talking to people who played for (him), I think the character and the charisma compared to Ten Hag will be the big difference.”

Television pundit Jamie Carragher agreed that Amorim would need a big personality to stamp his authority on United’s expensively-assembled squad.

The former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports: “I think where I felt Erik ten Hag probably faltered a little bit (was) with his personality, man-management, charisma.

It didn't feel like (Ten Hag) owned the room when he was in there when he was speaking, certainly to the press Jamie Carragher

“It didn’t feel like he owned the room when he was in there when he was speaking, certainly to the press. I don’t know how that worked with the players.

“But when someone like Mourinho walks in, he’s got that aura about him. (Jurgen) Klopp’s got that, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson – all these great managers of the past, who have won Premier League titles or European Cups have had that.

“There’s no doubt Amorim is a quality coach, we’ve seen that with his record, but he’s got to look like he’s the man in control – I think that was sorely lacking over the last few years at Manchester United.”

Current United defender Diogo Dalot described Amorim as “a fantastic coach” and said Portuguese coaches had a habit of being successful in the Premier League.

Dalot told Sky Sports: “He is a fantastic coach and knows what he wants. Very demanding is what I can expect. It’s a perfect match for a club like this.

“The Premier League suits people from Portugal. We have a culture of constantly trying to improve ourselves as we come from a small country.

“I really hope that it is one more case. I am really excited to start working with him.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has welcomed the entrance of his new cross-town rival but does not feel he should be offering him advice on life in the Premier League.

Guardiola will actually come up against Amorim next week when he takes his City side to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League.

Guardiola said: “Welcome to United, to England. I congratulate him.

“I’m not the right person to give advice to my colleagues. Not because he’s United but they have a lot of people at United who can give him information about the situation at the club.”

Ipswich will be Amorim’s first opponents as United boss when they travel to Portman Road on November 24.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, a former United coach, said: “It’s certainly going to add more external intrigue to that game.

“For us, it was a massive game anyway. Man United coming to Portman Road was always going to be a huge game and one to look forward to.

“Of course, it’s a club I have an affinity with and I always want to see them do well. Hopefully not in the game that is coming up but, other than that, I wish them all the best and I’m sure he’ll be a good addition to the league.”