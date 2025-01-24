Toby Collyer ‘excited’ to play bigger part in Ruben Amorim system at Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toby Collyer believes Ruben Amorim’s tactical system suits his game as he targets more playing time with Manchester United in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old made his second United start, and first in Europe, in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers and earned praise from captain Bruno Fernandes and former player Rio Ferdinand for his display.

Collyer had got off to a rocky start when he lost the ball in midfield to allow Nicolas Raskin the first major chance of the game, but he grew into the contest and played a role in United’s opener, putting pressure on Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland who put the ball into his own net.

The former Brighton prospect said it was an “unbelievable feeling” to get his first European start and he is hoping there are more to come.

“These are the nights you dream of as a kid, to make my first start in the competition and get the win is the most important thing,” he said.

Collyer was injured when Amorim took charge in November, but has now featured in United’s last four games. United are still struggling to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, with only three Premier League wins in 11 under the Portuguese, but Collyer is optimistic.

Asked what Amorim has been saying to him, Collyer said: “Just things to improve on, things to help me with his system and I think it’s really helped me.

“Since coming back from the injury I needed to get fully confident when I was back and get up to speed, now I’m making steps with the system and I’m excited to make more steps.

“I think (the system) has been good, I think it suits every player, gives every player options on the pitch and out of possession it helps everyone. I think it’s a really good system…

“(Amorim) demands a lot from everyone which is really good. It means we can improve as a team and as individual as well. We haven’t had many training sessions but the more we get the better we get on the pitch.”