These guys need to improve – Ruben Amorim wants more goals from Man Utd forwards

Ruben Amorim wants more goals from Marcus Rashford and his Manchester United team-mates as the new head coach looks to mark his maiden match in the Old Trafford dugout with a first win.

A manic month that started with the 39-year-old being named Erik ten Hag’s successor ends with him leading the Red Devils out on home soil against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich on Sunday in Amorim’s first match, with Rashford’s early opener cancelled out on a day that highlighted the work required.

The Portuguese warned afterwards they will “suffer for a long period” as he attempts to implement his style on a team whose lack of cutting edge played a part in Ten Hag’s exit.

“Of course there is a concern in that but I think we have to improve as a team,” Amorim said.

“Because we have quality players who can score so many goals. But you can feel it in the second half (at Ipswich). We control possession of the ball but we were not dangerous.

“Maybe because we spend the week trying to work on build up and then the rest was not working.

“We will try to improve as a team and Rasmus (Hojlund), then Josh (Zirkzee) and Rash will score more goals, even Bruno (Fernandes) has to score more goals. Amad (Diallo) has to be better near the goal.

“All these guys need to improve, and we can score so many goals. You are trying to (ask) if I need a new striker to score goals. We need to improve as a team and these players can score more goals.”

Homegrown forward Rashford is a case in point, having stumbled since scoring a career-best 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 27-year-old has endured more downs than ups since then but has the trust of United’s new manager, who had the England international leading the line at Portman Road.

“I will try to help him,” Amorim said of Rashford, who has scored five goals in 19 appearances this term.

“That position is not the best one for him, especially in a game like that. We have to keep with high pressure, we have to kick the ball so many times and it was like fighting with two giants.

“We’ll try to find the right solution for him, as for the other players. But it has to be Marcus, first of all, to try to return to that moment.

“Then he will have the help of all the staff, the club and the fans because he’s a Manchester United boy. But he has to be the first one to really, really want it.”

Rashford may well find himself on the bench on Thursday as Amorim plans to rotate against Bodo as he seeks to mastermind victory in front of the home fans for the first time.

“Everybody said to me that it will be a special time,” he said with a smile.

“I just want to win the game, to give that happiness to the supporters. Before the match it will be like a new sensation but after the whistle it will be one more game and we want to win that match.”

Asked about rotation against Bodo, Amorim said: “We have to do it, especially in this moment because we have a lot of games, and we are in the beginning of something.

“They have to feel that they are part of the team, so, they are international players, they will rotate.

“We will try to manage to try and win every game and not just focus on this game, have a clear idea of how to play and everybody has to be on the same page.”

Amorim confirmed Lisandro Martinez is available to play against Bodo but fellow defender Harry Maguire is not back yet, nor is Leny Yoro.

The latter missed training on Wednesday as he did individual recovery work, as did Jonny Evans.