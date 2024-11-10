Manchester United still awaiting work permit for incoming boss Ruben Amorim
The 39-year-old may face a delay in starting his new role at Old Trafford
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ruben Amorim faces a delay to start his job as Manchester United manager because he hasn’t yet been given a work permit.
The 39-year-old will travel to Manchester on Monday after taking charge of Sporting CP for the final time when the Portuguese league leaders face Braga.
But United are still waiting for Amorim’s permit to come through before he can begin in earnest and take training.
They have paid Sporting €11m in compensation for Amorim, including an extra €1m to get him before his 30-day notice period ended.
A work visa should be a formality but is still required. United ended Ruud van Nistelrooy’s reign as interim manager unbeaten and with three wins from four games as Leicester were beaten 3-0.
Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho scored either side of a Victor Kristiansen own goal. Amorim, meanwhile, beat Manchester City 4-1 in his penultimate match with Sporting to leave them second in the Champions League.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments