Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Ruben Amorim explains why he didn’t watch Man Utd’s penalty shootout loss to Grimsby

The Premier League side lost 12-11 in the Carabao Cup shootout to League Two side Grimsby

Michael Jones
Thursday 28 August 2025 03:07 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Ruben Amorim shares thoughts on Manchester United's Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town

Ruben Amorim explained his reasoning for not watching Manchester United’s penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby Town saying by that time in the game ‘it was not important’.

The head coach looked like a broken figure having seen his team slip to a 2-0 deficit to the League Two side during their Carabao Cup clash before a second half comeback forced the game to penalties.

Matheus Cunha failed in his chance to win the shootout after Andre Onana had denied Clarke Oduor, before Bryan Mbeumo sent his second effort onto the crossbar in a 12-11 loss that will leave deep scars.

“The penalty shootout was not important,” Amorim replied when asked by ITV why he didn’t watch it. He went on to explain: “If I’m there trying to see if we win the game, it doesn’t matter. The beginning of the game, during the game that’s what mattered.

Recommended

“If we win this game, it’s so unfair on these guys, the opponents. So today, the football was fair, congratulations to them. We move on to the next game and then we have time to decide things.”

Amorim also mentioned needing ‘time to think’ and ‘decide things’ about where he can take the team from this low point and hinted that the international break cannot come soon enough for his players.

“In the penalties, I was not thinking about the penalties, to go to the next stage,” Amorim said, “I think the players spoke really loud about what they want today. It’s really clear, I think it’s really clear to everybody what happened today.

“I just want to apologise to our fans, we’ll have a game now [against Burnley in the Premier League] and then time to think.”

Manchester United were beaten on penalties by Grimsby Town in the worst defeat of Amorim's tenure
Manchester United were beaten on penalties by Grimsby Town in the worst defeat of Amorim's tenure (Getty Images)

The Manchester United boss also defended Andre Onana who was at fault for Grimsby’s second goal and could have done better to keep out the first on a terrible night for the under-fire goalkeeper.

Amorim added: “With all respect when you play against a fourth division team, it’s not the goalkeeper, it’s everything. It’s the environment, the way we face the competition.

“We know that we are in a moment that people will pay attention to everything, it’s going to be massive, every detail. And we showed that performance today so my players spoke for me, really loud.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in