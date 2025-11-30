Ruben Amorim pinpoints ‘main change’ that inspired Man United’s comeback win at Crystal Palace
Manchester United fought back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday
Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 comeback victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts' long unbeaten home run and providing a much-needed response after their disappointing loss to 10-man Everton.
Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half, lifting United to sixth in the Premier League table.
Manager Ruben Amorim praised his side's fight, stating: "It's important to win every game and again today was proof that if you play the same way but increase the way we fight for every ball and the small details, the certainty on the pass, the movements, we work on that in a different pace, we can beat anyone."
This hard-fought triumph marked only United's second away victory in their last 12 games, achieved at Selhurst Park, a notoriously tough venue where Palace had not lost in the league since February.
Despite the hosts dominating the first half, Amorim, still under pressure after United's stumbling start to the season, was pleased with his team's heightened intensity after the interval.
Amorim elaborated on the turnaround, explaining: "We increased the rhythm in the second half. We took advantage of the opponent that we felt even in the first half, the last 15 minutes, (Palace) were tired.
“But the main change was the intensity and the pace of our game, even quality when we connect, especially with Josh in the second half, was different. So I think in the end, we deserved the three points, and I'm really happy to give that to the fans."
Zirkzee, who started in place of the injured Matheus Cunha, scored his first league goal in almost a year and his fourth since joining United in 2024.
Amorim underlined the striker's overall contribution, not just the goal: "It is so important for a striker to score a goal. He is not playing many minutes but the way he responds in the second half is really important. It's more important than just the goal.
“Again the small details — win one first ball for us to win the second ball. The connection is so important for our game. The goal is really important for our team and for him."
