Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 comeback victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts' long unbeaten home run and providing a much-needed response after their disappointing loss to 10-man Everton.

Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half, lifting United to sixth in the Premier League table.

Manager Ruben Amorim praised his side's fight, stating: "It's important to win every game and again today was proof that if you play the same way but increase the way we fight for every ball and the small details, the certainty on the pass, the movements, we work on that in a different pace, we can beat anyone."

This hard-fought triumph marked only United's second away victory in their last 12 games, achieved at Selhurst Park, a notoriously tough venue where Palace had not lost in the league since February.

open image in gallery Man United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace ( Action Images via Reuters )

Despite the hosts dominating the first half, Amorim, still under pressure after United's stumbling start to the season, was pleased with his team's heightened intensity after the interval.

Amorim elaborated on the turnaround, explaining: "We increased the rhythm in the second half. We took advantage of the opponent that we felt even in the first half, the last 15 minutes, (Palace) were tired.

“But the main change was the intensity and the pace of our game, even quality when we connect, especially with Josh in the second half, was different. So I think in the end, we deserved the three points, and I'm really happy to give that to the fans."

Zirkzee, who started in place of the injured Matheus Cunha, scored his first league goal in almost a year and his fourth since joining United in 2024.

Amorim underlined the striker's overall contribution, not just the goal: "It is so important for a striker to score a goal. He is not playing many minutes but the way he responds in the second half is really important. It's more important than just the goal.

“Again the small details — win one first ball for us to win the second ball. The connection is so important for our game. The goal is really important for our team and for him."