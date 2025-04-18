Ruben Amorim ready to play Man Utd’s kids as Europa League takes precedence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim is ready to play some of the kids as Manchester United’s quest for Europa League glory takes precedence over Premier League matters.

Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle left them 14th in the standings and guaranteed that this would be the Red Devils’ worst campaign of the Premier League era.

But the Europa League offers a chance to salvage their season, with Thursday’s jaw-dropping 5-4 quarter-final win against Lyon setting up a semi-final date against Athletic Bilbao.

It has long been Bilbao or bust for the Red Devils given the final is also held there, with that hunt for silverware and Champions League qualification meaning rotation is needed against Wolves this Sunday and beyond.

“I have to see it,” Amorim said of changes. “Players like (Diogo) Dalot, they are always ready but today he was really tired.

“The guys that are at risk to have an injury, we will try to save them. We will see (on Friday).

“It’s not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because again they need a strong base to really show what they can do, but in this moment we need to do it and sometimes you have surprises.

“Ayden (Heaven) just played, I can be honest, because we had a lot of injuries in that moment. But today I think of Ayden as my player, so when he’s ready he’s facing competition in the team and he’s ready to play, so you don’t know.

“(Harry) Amass did really well today, so we don’t know. Chido (Obi) when he played he played quite well.

“It’s a difficult moment, it’s not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it.”

United will likely be mentally and physically exhausted after Thursday’s thrill-a-minute ride at Old Trafford, where Noussair Mazraoui came off at half-time as he had to address an urgent family issue.

Substitute Victor Lindelof left at the same time for a family issue of his own, with the club indicating the players are both fine and ready for selection.

“He has personal issues like Nous, so we had to let him go but everything is OK now,” Amorim said.

“I know that football is really important but there are things that are more important and then they will be ready to face the next game.”

Asked whether the personal issues came to light during the game, Amorim said: “Yes, both during the game and sometimes you don’t control these things. Everything happened this season, but everything is OK now.”

The pair come into contention to face Wolves this weekend, when Amorim has to decide whether to stick with Andre Onana having recalled him for Thursday’s match.

The under-fire goalkeeper was replaced by Altay Bayindir at Newcastle as Amorim gave him the chance to reset after a making a pair of errors on a hostile night in Lyon.

“I think he did really well,” the head coach said of the recalled goalkeeper. “He did a good game. He has to continue to do good games.

“I’m really happy for him because it was a tough moment but let’s move forward and now he has to be ready for the next games.”