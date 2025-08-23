Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim: My players are more confident and fitter this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim feels there is more freedom, physicality and confidence in Manchester United’s play than last season.

The Red Devils have undergone a summer rebuild after their damaging Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded the club’s worst top-flight campaign since relegation 51 years ago.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have been brought into a side that built on an unbeaten pre-season with a promising display in last Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.

Ultimately back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s blunder saw United fall to a 1-0 defeat, but Amorim is heartened by the display and bigger picture ahead of Sunday’s return to action at Fulham.

“When we are playing, I think you can see we are more confident,” the head coach said.

“I feel the team is more free playing the game and that is something that I watched during all the games since we start this season, so that is a good thing. But every week is a test, and we need to be there.

“In the end the result we cannot control but we need to do everything to win the games. But the first thing is we need to be consistent in the small things and important things.”

Asked why he feels the players seem freer, he said: “Maybe when you have a good performance, even in pre-season, you get confidence.

“Then you have more time to train, you have more time to understand the way we play, you are free.

“You don’t need to think all the time ‘what should I do in these situations?’ So, it’s already in their minds. It’s a lot of things, it’s hard to point to one reason.”

Amorim not only sees improvement in terms of mentality but physicality, which the United boss felt his side lacked after succeeding Erik ten Hag in November.

“Yeah, I think you can see that,” Amorim said. “That is a fact because you can see with the data.

“Then with confidence sometimes you react a little bit sooner and you are near the ball.

“Against Arsenal, we were sometimes building up, but we had to kick the ball, and you can see the reaction of our players in the second ball, the duels. We are stronger, we are recovering position faster.

“I remember at least two times in the corner, one time with (Martin) Odegaard running with the ball and you can look at our players and we are sprinting full power. Even Casemiro, he’s in a different pace.

“So, all these things, I can watch the games since we start the season and we are consistent in that, so that is really important.”

Lisandro Martinez – January’s matchwinner at Craven Cottage – and Noussair Mazraoui remain absent for United on Sunday, when Amorim has a decision to make on Andre Onana.

The Cameroon goalkeeper was left out of the squad against Arsenal despite recovering from a hamstring injury.