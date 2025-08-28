Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim can take them back to the top, says David Artell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under-fire Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been backed to return the club to the top by an unlikely source – the man behind Grimsby’s sensational Carabao Cup upset.

Grimsby boss David Artell masterminded one of the biggest cup shocks of recent years after his League Two side stunned Premier League giants Man United 12-11 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw at a buoyant Blundell Park.

Artell was “disappointed” not to win inside 90 minutes after fourth-tier Grimsby established a two-goal first-half lead, but had sympathy at full-time for opposite number Amorim, who has won only 17 of his 45 matches in charge.

Asked on BBC Five Live if his name will soon be in the mix for the United job, Artell laughed before he insisted: “Look, I do not speculate about people in jobs and like I said, they have got a world-class manager and he just needs time.

“Time is a precious commodity in football. I’ve said it throughout my career, if you want to give me either time or money, give me time.

“Ruben Amorim needs time. He is an excellent manager and you don’t become Manchester United manager, having done what he has done in his career, if he is not good at his job.

“He has shown he can do it. Just give him time and he will get it right. He is a good guy, I can see he is a good guy and he will put that club back to the top table if he does get that time.”