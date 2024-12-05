Jurrien Timber believes Arsenal are ‘gaining some momentum’ after Man Utd win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber believes his side are gaining critical momentum in their push for a first Premier League title in two decades.

The Gunners reduced Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to seven points after capitalising on their rivals’ draw at Newcastle by securing a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side headed into the international break winless from four league matches. But they have bounced back with a hat-trick of domestic victories to breathe fresh life into their challenge.

Timber, who scored his first goal for Arsenal in the impressive win against United, hailed the feel-good factor around the club.

“People say anything these days but we just have to focus on ourselves because we know how long the season is,” said Timber when it was put to him that Arsenal are now back in the title hunt.

“Every game is winnable and I think we are gaining some momentum. We are playing some really good games, and this one (against United) wasn’t easy, but we still got the three points which gives us confidence for the next games ahead.

“Every game is important. And you will regret it when you don’t give everything and you lose points, so I’m happy we didn’t do that this time. From now on, we just have to win and we’ll see where that brings us.”

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday to face Fulham, a day after Arteta will hope his former side Everton can take more points off Arne Slot’s team in the Merseyside derby.

Every game is winnable and I think we are gaining some momentum. We are playing some really good games Jurrien Timber

For United, new manager Ruben Amorim was dealt his first defeat which left his side 11th in the table, 16 points off the title pace.

After following up a draw at Ipswich with home victories against Bodo/Glimt and Everton, Amorim warned prior to his side’s loss at Arsenal that he could soon be unsettled by a “storm”.

“I have to be careful what I say,” said Amorim.

“If you follow football, you know what can happen. I came from Sporting. It is a big club. Everything is OK, and then when you lose one game, everything is not OK.

“Sometimes you have bad moments when you change a lot of things in order to improve. I prefer to learn by winning games but I can take positive from today’s match.”

Amorim also moved to reassure Luke Shaw, who earlier this week revealed an injury setback, which is likely to rule him out of several weeks, has left him “absolutely devastated”.

“Since I arrived I have seen him in the medical department, working a lot in the gym and on the pitch,” said Amorim.

“We control the load. He was losing weight so he was doing everything. And if he continues with that behaviour, he is a top, top player and we need him.

“No matter how long he needs, I will be with him and I will help him return, not just for Manchester United, but your national team needs a player like Luke Shaw, too.”