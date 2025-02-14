Ruben Amorim feels Man Utd pressure greater than at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim claims he is under greater pressure than Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou because Manchester United are a “bigger club”.

Sunday sees the underperforming Premier League sides go toe-to-toe in north London, with the hosts entering the weekend in 14th place and two points behind the misfiring Red Devils in 13th.

It has been a league campaign to forget for both teams and pressure has built on Spurs boss Postecoglou, who has been criticised at times for sticking to his principles.

Amorim has faced similar scrutiny since becoming head coach in November but believes United’s size makes the load heavier.

“I’m a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou,” the United boss said.

“Of course I am from a different culture. I’m Portuguese and you know all the Portuguese coaches they can adapt, and I adapt.

“The simple thing is that I use one system in the moment because I believe if you work on that system you can play in different systems at the same time.

“That is my idea but we are not winning games, and I understand the connection between me and Ange. We have the same problems.

“In my opinion, with all due respect, I’m in a bigger club with a bigger pressure, so I understand the connection, and I think it’s really important for the coach to follow his principles.”

Asked if he can afford to feel sympathy for the under-fire Postecoglou in the circumstances, Amorim said: “Of course, especially because he’s a good guy.

“He’s a very good coach. He wants to play football in the right way and that is, for me, a good thing.

“We know that, again, when we choose this kind of profession there is a lot of good things, but then you have to feel that pressure when you don’t win.”