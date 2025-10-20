Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Former Everton winger Royston Drenthe in hospital after suffering stroke

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday

Michael Jones
Monday 20 October 2025 02:11 EDT
(PA)

Former Everton and Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke last week.

The 38-year-old was admitted to hospital on Friday and is receiving ‘good care’.

The news shared by FC de Rebellen, an agency that represents former footballers.

Their statement reads: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."

An ex-Netherlands international, Drenthe began his playing career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later.

He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and had spells at other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton wished him a speedy return to full health and posted on X: "Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he's been taken to hospital."

Meanwhile Reading added: “Everyone at Reading Football Club wishes former Royal Royston Drenthe a speedy recovery after he was taken ill on Friday. Get well soon Royston.”

Feyenoord posted a photo of Drenthe with the caption: “On behalf of all of Feyenoord: we are thinking of you and wish you all strength and power.”

