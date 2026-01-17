Roy Keane gives Michael Carrick ‘credit where it’s due’ as Man Utd beat Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane admitted he has to give Michael Carrick “credit where it’s due” following Manchester United’s 2-0 victory against Manchester City despite previously saying he was concerned by the appointment.

The 44-year-old took the Old Trafford hot seat until the end of the campaign after Ruben Amorim was sacked last Monday and made an impressive start to life as boss with a commanding win over their neighbours.

Carrick briefly took over as caretaker manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 and began his second stint in style thanks to second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu.

Keane handed Carrick credit but says he will be judged on his performance over the next few months.

He told Sky Sports: “Credit where it’s due, absolutely fantastic. Let’s judge it over the next few months.

“The key is now to get momentum into this team, belief, no other distractions, focus on the league matches. There are quality players, we know that.

“They’ve not been consistent enough. Today they’ve had a clean sheet and had two centre-halves and experienced players who can get a partnership together and stay injury free, and all those things can fall into place.

“Players coming off the bench having an effect. He’s done well today but let’s see over the next few months how he does.”

Carrick insisted on Friday that the opinions of players-turned-pundits such as Keane and Gary Neville do not put extra pressure on him but Keane displayed his frustration and concern over the appointment of Carrick, as well as the backroom staff that joined him earlier this week.

Former England assistant Steve Holland joined Carrick in the dugout alongside Jonathan Woodgate, who worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough, and Jonny Evans.

Ahead of the derby game on Saturday, Keane told Sky Sports: “I’m more concerned. More concerned with the appointment and staff that have come in with the manager.

“You look at Michael Carrick. Whatever his remit was at Middlesbrough – I’m sure it was to get promoted, he didn’t do that so you can say he failed there – doesn’t mean to say he’s a bad manager.

“You get the opportunity, it’s great for him. You look at the staff he’s brought in, you look at Manchester United being the best of the best – at this moment in time I don’t see that.

“Manchester United, the greatest club in the world, one of the biggest… but all of a sudden we’re going to take a gamble on a manager who hasn’t got a great track record.”

Former defender Evans, United’s under-21s coach Travis Binnion and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson complete the coaching set-up after they worked under Darren Fletcher in his two-game spell in interim charge.

Keane went on to say he would not go back to Manchester United and also said ahead of kick-off that Carrick’s appointment as interim head coach is an indication of “chaos” at the club.

Keane added: “Jonny gets the phone call. I bet Jonny Evans is thinking, ‘as the kit manager, or to work with the under-12s?’. No, to work with the first team.

“He had two games, didn’t go well. That’s probably the end of it – no, another manager comes in and they want you to stay on as well.

“Would I come and help Manchester United? Probably no. I wouldn’t want to work with people above me who are dictating who your staff are and telling me what players you’re bringing in. There has been chaos in the background.”