Roy Keane has played down talk of Michael Carrick being appointed the permanent Manchester United manager following a stunning 2-0 derby victory over rivals Man City at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s attack-minded side swept away the gloom hanging over the club, with second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu underlining their dominance over a disappointing City side whose title hopes suffered a major blow.

Mbeumo, recently returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cameroon, finished clinically in the 65th minute, and Dorgu got on the end of a Matheus Cunha cross to send the home fans into dreamland 10 minutes later.

But for a superb display by City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and three disallowed goals, United could have enjoyed an even more emphatic margin of victory. The visitors barely threatened, with prolific striker Erling Haaland afforded few chances.

The humbling defeat dealt a significant setback to City’s hopes of reeling in Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Instead of cutting the gap at the top to three points, they could find themselves nine adrift if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

For United, it was the perfect start to Carrick’s tenure following the sacking of Ruben Amorim as they moved provisionally into fourth place, as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched on alongside directors Omar Barrada and Jason Wilcox.

open image in gallery United players celebrate with Mbeumo after his goal ( Manchester United via Getty Images )

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, ex-City striker Daniel Sturridge said United’s hierarchy should consider Carrick – whose contract runs only until the summer – as a permanent manager beyond the current season should he deliver a string of performances akin to this derby win.

“Why not?” Sturridge said. “Why do you need to look elsewhere?”

Keane said: “He’s only been there for three days ... It was the dream scenario for him. Everyone’s available. You’ve got Manchester City at home, who have been a little off. You could have had a man sent off – timing and a little bit of luck, they’ve made the most of it.

“I’m taking nothing away from him. I’m happy to give credit where it’s due. And fantastic today. But everyone just calm down.”

“I’m calm,” responded Sturridge.

“Calm down even more,” said Keane. “You’re saying, give him the job!”

Keane suggested Carrick’s tactical defeat of Pep Guardiola was not necessarily a masterclass but merely the strategy any coach would have adopted in the same scenario.

“What’s his target, to finish fourth?” Keane said. “Well, that’s what Man United should be thinking. We shouldn’t be sitting there scratching our heads, going, ‘could United fourth?’ Fourth is a realistic target.

“The last few months we have been saying, because of the way the league is at the moment, there’s a chance for United to finish fourth. It’s not miracles we’re talking about here. And if he gets to fourth, and he doesn’t get the [permanent] job, it’ll still lead Carrick to get another job somewhere, because people look and listen to how he has handled himself. He’s been great. He’s been cool and United played a positive way. But most people who would have took this job today would have played that way.”