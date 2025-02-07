Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane launched a stinging critique of Manchester United’s players at half-time after they reached the break a goal down against Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

Ruben Amorim’s side failed to register a shot on target during another tepid performance, and found themselves a goal down when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed in a rebound from close range shortly before the break.

Speaking on ITV, the former United captain said: “They’re boring now. You feel like going into the dressing room and reminding them what the game’s about – ‘there’s a goal at that end and you need to get the ball in it to score’. It’s as if they’re not even aware of it. Leicester haven’t been that great, they’ve done OK.

“United aren’t even getting the basics right. Sloppy, trying to beat people 25 yards from their own goal, people not staying with their runners.

“From United’s point of view, my godness, is this what it’s come to? We know their record’s poor, but we’re coming here tonight and looking at it going, ‘surely there’ll be a reaction, surely they’ll have enthusiasm and energy for the game’. They don’t even seem to have that.

“I bet Leicester can’t believe how easy it is.”

On new signing Patrick Dorgu, who is left footed but began the game on the right side, Keane added: “He’s playing right wing-back. You think it’s unfair on certain players.“

Dorgu was replaced at half-time by Alejandro Garnacho as Amorim tried to change the game.

“If they lose this tonight, it will be a huge blow,” Keane warned. “It will be hard to recover from.”