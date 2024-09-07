Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Legendary former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats has died aged 86.

Described as a ‘colossus’ by manager Bill Shankly, Yeats suffered with Alzheimers in recent years before passing away on Friday night.

Yeats was a Scotland international who joined Liverpool in 1961 from Dundee United and became a crucial figure in Shankly’s transformation of the club as they climbed out of the second division.

The manager told the media when he was signed: “Walk around him, he’s a colossus.” Yeats was known to the Kop as “Rowdy”.

In 1963-64, Yeats was a key part of the team who won the club’s sixth league title, and the following season he climbed the steps at Wembley to lift Liverpool’s first FA Cup.

Yeats played for Liverpool for a decade, leaving for Tranmere in 1971, having played 454 games for the club and scoring 13 goals, of which a remarkable over 400 were as captain, and only Steven Gerrard has skippered the club on more occasions. During his time he won two league titles, one FA Cup and three Charity Shields.

He captained the Reds to six trophies, and returned to the club in 1986 as the chief scout, a role he remained in until his retirement in May 2006.

Yeats made two appearances for Scotland and also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Barrow, and on loan at Los Angeles Skyhawks, the Santa Barbara Condors, Fomby and Rhyl.

When he left Liverpool, he took up a player-manager role at Tranmere, and was also manager at Barrow and Santa Barbara.

When once asked about his achievements at Anfield, Yeats said, reported by the Liverpool website: “There have been two of them. Being the captain that took the club out of the Second Division after eight years was a very, very proud moment.

“We won the league by eight or nine points that season and to follow that by being the first captain of Liverpool to lift the FA Cup is something I am very proud of.

“I do not go round with the medals on my chest, it is just there for me to say.”

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge led the tributes to the defender saying: “Woke up today to the sad news of one of Liverpool football club’s all-time greats as a player and a captain, Ron Yeats. What a man. I’m honoured to have met him on many occasions.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “A giant of a man and a giant of a player. Everything at Liverpool starts with people like Big Ron. RIP.”

While ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler added: “RIP to the great man. Thinking of Ron’s friends and family.”