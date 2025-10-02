Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roma missed three penalties as they fell to defeat at home to Lille in the Europa League.

The French side led early on through Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's goal in the sixth minute.

But the hosts were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after handball by Lille’s Aissa Mandi.

The first two efforts from Artem Dovbyk were both saved by goalkeeper Berke Özer — only for referee Erik Lambrecht to order the penalty to be retaken both times because of encroachment.

The first was from defender Romain Perraud, who encroached into the box, and the other from the goalkeeper who was judged to have stepped forward too early from his line.

open image in gallery Özer saved three penalties in the game ( AP Photo/Andrew Medichini )

Roma then switched penalty takers to Matías Soulé, but Özer saved that one as well, diving to his right to punch the ball away in the 85th minute — five minutes after Dovbyk had made his first attempt.

Celtic also rued a VAR decision in their game against Braga.

With the Scottish side losing 1-0 to Braga, they had an equalizer was ruled out for handball, even though replays seemed to show that Kelechi Iheanacho had scored the goal without any use of his arm.

The VAR took several minutes to review the incident before upholding the referee's initial decision to disallow the goal, which Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lamented as “baffling.”