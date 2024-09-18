Jump to content

Roma sack club legend Daniele De Rossi with club 16th in Serie A

Roma have only three points from four matches

Chiranjit Ojha
Wednesday 18 September 2024 04:53
Daniele De Rossi’s time as Roma manager is over
Daniele De Rossi’s time as Roma manager is over (AFP via Getty Images)

AS Roma have sacked head coach Daniele De Rossi after the club went winless in their first four league matches of the season, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourninho was fired. He signed a contract extension until 2027 in June.

“Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” Roma said in a statement.

“The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages.”

Roma, who conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Genoa in the weekend, have three points after four matches. They host Udinese on Sunday.

Reuters

