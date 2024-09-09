Rodrygo ‘upset’ by snub from Ballon d’Or shortlist: ‘I deserved it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted that he was “upset” over not making the final 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Brazilian scored 17 goals last season to help his side to twin triumphs, forming a potent attacking trio alongside Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid won La Liga and extended their record with a 15th Champions League title.

However, the 23-year-old missed out on a nomination for the most prestigious individual award in the sport when the shortlist was announced last week, and he has since revealed that he was disappointed to not be among the 30 names on the list.

“I was upset, I think I deserved it [a nomination],” he told ESPN. “I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, I think they deserved it also. But I think I had a place in the 30.

“It was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do.

Rodrygo (right) saw teammates including Jude Bellingham (left) nominated for the award ( EPA )

“I made a somewhat mocking post. Now there’s not much to say. Everyone knows my indignation.”

Speculating on why he may have missed out on a nomination, he said: “Often, I’m just filling spaces. Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That’s it.

“It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player.”

The nominees are chosen by selected members of the media, as well as the editorial team at France Football, and they are based on the player’s performance over the season as a whole.

Nominess this year include Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius, who is the favourite to collect the award. Other notable nominees include Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, both of whom were a major part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on 28 October.