Sunday’s briefing: Sesko introduced to Old Trafford and Rodri suffers setback

Benjamin Sesko was introduced to Old Trafford as Manchester United showed off their latest signing.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak was conspicuous by his absence once again and Manchester City star Rodri may have to wait a little longer to cement his return.

Hartlepool fan Jeff Stelling, however, did get to watch his team as they kicked off their season at Yeovil.

Ben’s a Red Devil

Manchester United paraded £73.7million signing Benjamin Sesko as they celebrated the career of returning keeper David De Gea before their 1-1 friendly draw and subsequent shoot-out win against Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old striker has signed a deal until 2030 at United, who the PA news agency understands are paying RB Leipzig 76.5m euros (£66.3m) plus a potential 8.5m euros (£7.4m) in add-ons, and is intent on fulfilling his potential under Ruben Amorim.

Sesko said: “From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Out of Howe’s hands

Eddie Howe has admitted he will not have the final say over striker Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle.

The Magpies have rejected a £110million offer for the 25-year-old Sweden international, who has three years remaining on his contract, from Liverpool, but his situation remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Asked after Saturday’s 2-0 Sela Cup defeat by Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park if he may have to let the player go, Howe said: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.”

Howe’s comments came as the Reds’ coffers were boosted by the completion of Darwin Nunez’s move to Saudi club Al Hilal in a deal understood to be worth an initial £46m.

Setback for Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suffered an injury setback which will not see him return to full fitness until after September’s international break.

The Spain international was absent for the majority of last season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament but, after returning late in the campaign, he is believed to have sustained a groin problem during City’s Club World Cup exit to Al Hilal last month.

“Rodri’s getting better, but he had a big injury in the last game against Al Hilal and for the last five or six weeks,” said manager Pep Guardiola.

“He’s training right now and in the last two or three days is better. Hopefully maybe the international break is when he will be really, really fit.”

Stalemate for Stelling

Hartlepool could not provide former honorary president Jeff Stelling with a win as they opened their National League campaign with a 0-0 draw at Yeovil.

Broadcaster Stelling sat in the stands at Huish Park with 198 other away fans after a fall-out with club chairman Raj Singh, who had bizarrely asked for the TV and radio presenter to be banned from away boardrooms.

What’s on today?

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace lock horns with Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley.

In the Sky Bet Championship, relegated Leicester host crisis club Sheffield Wednesday hoping to launch another promotion charge.

In Scotland, champions Celtic face a lunchtime trip to Aberdeen as they look to build upon last weekend’s narrow victory over St Mirren.