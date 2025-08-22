Pep Guardiola gives fitness updates on Rodri and Phil Foden ahead of Tottenham test
Man City welcome back their linchpin midfielder to the Premier League for the first time since injuring his ACL at the start of last season
Rodri is back in Manchester City’s squad for their Premier League encounter with Tottenham on Saturday.
The midfielder missed most of last season with an ACL injury and then damaged his groin at the Club World Cup, ruling him out of much of City’s preseason.
A setback in his recovery meant he also sat out last weekend’s Premier League opener against Wolves, which City won 4-0, but Rodri is available for the game against Spurs – as is Phil Foden, who missed the match with a fitness issue.
“Rodri and Phil, last game, they were out for a lack of training and rhythm,” Guardiola said. “They are ready for tomorrow.”
Guardiola hailed Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, as the “best player in the world”.
“I just want consistent Rodri, that’s all. I don’t have any doubts about his potential, quality – still he’s the best player in the world. In a few months they will elect a new one.”
