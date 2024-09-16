Robin van Persie suffers record 9-1 defeat in charge of Dutch club

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Robin van Persie’s Eredivisie side Heerenveen were handed a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of AZ Alkmaar, with former Spurs striker Troy Parrott scoring four goals.

It was only Van Persie’s fourth game in charge as manager having been appointed in May, after an impressive playing career for Netherlands, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Parrott moved from Tottenham for £6.7m in the summer, and had yet to score before coming up against Heerenveen, scoring his first to restore the home side’s advantage, and then adding three more in just eight minutes.

“This is tough,” said 41-year-old Van Persie following the defeat.

“You’ll encounter a number of bumps in your career. This was a very big bump. We learned a few more lessons from this match than we normally would.”

“This is part of football. I have not been traumatised by this and neither have my players,” he added.

“Even when things aren’t going your way, with three goals in quick succession in the second half, it’s important to keep doing the things you agreed on.

“We’ll keep playing our own game. That’s what I believe in and what we believe in.”

It was the first time Heerenveen had conceded nine goals in the league and the result has seen them slip to 12th in the table with four points from the former Arsenal striker’s four games in charge, although their goal difference has taken a significant dent, and sits at -5.

For AZ Alkmaar, it was a record victory and has lifted them up to second in the table, just two points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.