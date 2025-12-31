Brazil legend Roberto Carlos hospitalised for emergency heart surgery
The Brazilian legend underwent successful surgery in Sao Paulo, with the procedure taking three hours due to ‘complications’
Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos was hospitalised with a heart problem and underwent emergency surgery which was prolonged due to “complications”, according to Spanish media.
Medical tests revealed the former World Cup winner had a small blood clot on one leg, with a subsequent full-body MRI then revealing his heart was not functioning correctly.
Spanish outlet AS reported the 52-year-old was then admitted for emergency surgery to insert a catheter, with the procedure taking three hours rather than the standard 40 minutes due to “complications”.
AS said that the operation was successful and Carlos is “out of danger”, although he will be kept under observation for another two days.
Representatives for Carlos told AS he was “fine now”.
The former full-back won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Real Madrid three times, in 1998, 2000 and 2002.
He attended the World Cup draw ceremony in Washington DC on 5 December, where he was seated alongside fellow Brazilian legend Kaka and interviewed by host Danny Ramirez.
